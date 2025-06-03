Union minister Jitendra Singh to chair Pension Adalat on Wednesday

New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh will chair Pension Adalat here on Wednesday to redress the grievances of pensioners, an official statement said.

"415 grievances related to family pension matters pertaining to 19 departments/ministries are proposed to be taken up in the adalat for redressal," it said.

The Pension Adalat is envisaged to resolve the chronic and long-pending grievances, thereby facilitating payment of the rightful due of the pensioners whether in the form of huge arrears because of delay in either starting of the family pension or procedural delays, said the statement issued on Tuesday by the Personnel Ministry.

The Department of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare will be conducting the 13th Pension Adalat under the chairmanship of Singh at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi with the theme of 'Family Pension' on June 4, it said.

Of the total cases to be taken up in the Adalat, the highest number of 268 cases pertains to Principal Controller of Defence Accounts (Pensions), Prayagraj, 62 of the Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare, 40 related to the Ministry of Home Affairs and 12 of the Department of Financial Services (Banking Division) among others, according to the statement.