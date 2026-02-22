Union Minister Jitendra Singh to deliver 5th Parameswaran Memorial Lecture in Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 22 (PTI) Union Minister Jitendra Singh will deliver the fifth P Parameswaran Memorial Lecture here on February 28.

The annual event is organised by Bharatheeya Vichara Kendram, a right-wing cultural think tank.

P Parameswaran was among the senior-most pracharaks of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and a former leader of the erstwhile Bharatiya Jana Sangh.

Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences, Singh, will speak on 'Viksit Bharat @ 2047: Science, Technology and Future-Ready Innovation for National Transformation,' the theme of this year’s lecture, a BVK statement said on Sunday.

The event is part of BVK’s ongoing initiative to build a national platform in Thiruvananthapuram by bringing eminent personalities to deliberate on issues of national importance while paying tribute to Parameswaran.

Fondly called Parameswarji, he was a noted thinker, ideologue, orator, author and poet, widely regarded as an exponent of Indian culture and philosophy. PTI LGK SSK