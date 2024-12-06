Union Minister Jitendra Singh to launch workshop for civil services training institutes' trainers

New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh will inaugurate an advanced case writing and teaching workshop for civil services training institutes (CSTIs) faculty members here on Monday, according to an official statement.

This initiative seeks to build the capacity of the CSTI faculty to enhance the quality of public administration training, it said.

Singh will also officially launch the Amrit Gyan Kosh Portal (jointly developed by the Capacity Building Commission and the Karmayogi Bharat on the integrated online training (iGOT) platform), said the statement issued on Friday by the personnel ministry.

The Capacity Building Commission, in collaboration with the Asian Development Bank Institute and the Stanford Leadership Academy for Development, will conduct the advanced case writing and teaching workshop for 60 faculty members from civil services training institutes nationwide, it said.

This initiative will take place in two cohorts, from December 9-13 and 16-20, 2024 at the Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service, New Delhi.

The workshop is a cornerstone of the Amrit Gyaan Kosh initiative, a pioneering knowledge repository of India-centric public administration case studies developed by the commission, the statement said.

"This programme is a significant step under Mission Karmayogi, reflecting the Government of India's commitment to fostering excellence in governance and public administration. By creating a comprehensive learning ecosystem for civil servants, this initiative supports the vision of transforming India's public service capacity building framework," it added.