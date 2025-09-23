Union minister Jitendra Singh visits Delhi's Azadpur market for shopkeepers' feedback on GST reforms

New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) Union minister Jitendra Singh met traders at the Azadpur market here on Tuesday to discuss with them the benefits of the next-generation GST reforms introduced by the government.

Accompanied by Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, the Union minister of state for science and technology also fixed stickers on the shops, encouraging the shopkeepers to promote locally-produced items under the "swadeshi" concept.

After meeting the traders, Singh told reporters that the recent Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms introduced by the BJP-led government have provided "substantial relief" to both shopkeepers and consumers.

Sachdeva said people have started celebrating even before the arrival of Diwali due to the new GST rates that directly benefit the consumers.

The prices of daily-use products -- be it medicines, stationery, footwear or toys -- have decreased following the GST reforms, he added.

Under the next-generation GST reforms, the tax structure will be simplified into two main slabs -- 5 per cent and 18 per cent. A 40-per cent tax will be levied on ultra-luxury items, while tobacco and related products will remain in the 28 per cent-plus-cess category.

Previously, the GST was levied in four slabs -- 5 per cent, 12 per cent, 18 per cent and 28 per cent -- with a compensation cess applied to luxury items and demerit or sin goods.