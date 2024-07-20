Union minister Jitin Prasada escapes unhurt as car damaged in collision

Pilibhit (UP), Jul 20 (PTI) A car in which Union Minister of State Jitin Prasada was travelling and two other vehicles in his convoy collided here on Saturday, but no one was hurt, his aide said.

The minister's personal secretary Shashi Mohan and farmer leader Dev Swaroop Patel, who was part of the convoy, told PTI-Bhasha that after the accident, Jitin Prasad immediately boarded another car and left.

Fortunately, no one was hurt in he accident, but the vehicles were damaged, Mohan said.

He said that Jitin Prasada is visiting flood-affected villages in his parliamentary constituency Pilibhit. He was travelling from Majhola to Birhani when three vehicles in his convoy collided with each other.

The car in which the minister was travelling was also damaged, he said. PTI COR CDN RT RT