Union Minister Joshi slams Cong over Dharmasthala row, calls it 'sponsored attack on Hindu faith'

Bengaluru, Aug 24 (PTI) Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Sunday attacked the Karnataka Congress government over the Dharmasthala controversy, calling it a "sponsored attack on Hindu faith" and accusing the state of "reckless governance." In a strongly worded post on 'X', Joshi alleged that the incident surrounding the famous Dharmasthala temple was deliberately amplified to tarnish the image of the shrine.
"The Dharmasthala case stands exposed as a sponsored attack on Hindu faith. Congress government jumped on it, and fully utilised its Toolkit to try and defame an ancient Hindu temple," he wrote.
Joshi criticised the state for failing to verify allegations before they were allowed to dominate the public discourse.
"What is shocking is how the Congress govt allowed this to spiral without even a basic parallel background check. From a masked man to fully funded YouTubers, unverified claims were given space, reducing a sacred place into a 15-day media circus," the minister said.
Arguing that governance demands caution, Joshi remarked that "faith may be personal, but governance demands checks & balances. Instead, Congress acted recklessly." He accused the government of taking action only after the controversy escalated. "Now, after damage is done, they arrest culprits as if concerned. This is a grave mistake that has hurt devotees & undermined trust," he noted.
The union minister also pressed for a thorough investigation into the issue.
He questioned whether the episode was orchestrated at someone's behest, why the state did not respond despite mounting evidence, and how those involved in funding and running what he called a "toolkit" would be held accountable.
"There must be an impartial probe & accountability fixed," Joshi asserted, adding that "Karnataka deserves answers." Through his remarks, Joshi signalled that the controversy had implications beyond just one temple dispute, warning that mishandling sensitive issues of faith could erode public trust in governance.
A controversy erupted after a complainant, later identified as C N Chinnaiah and arrested on charges of perjury, claimed burying a number of bodies, including those of women with signs of sexual assault, in Dharmasthala over a period of time, with the implications pointing towards the administrators of the local temple.
The BJP had protested against targeting the temple. Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar had also warned of action if the complaint was false.
Veerendra Heggade, the Dharmadhikari or the custodian of the temple too had welcomed the constitution of the SIT. PTI GMS KH