Union minister Jual Oram on 3-day Assam visit to review central schemes

Sivsagar, Jul 15 (PTI) Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram arrived on a three-day visit to Assam on Monday during which he will review various central government schemes.

Oram was received at the Dibrugarh airport by Assam minister Ranoj Pegu, from where he proceeded to Sivsagar.

"Arrived in Dibrugarh, greeted by dedicated karyakartas, Embarking on a journey through Northeast's wonders, Their warm welcome sets the tone for an unforgettable stay. Ready to explore, discover and embrace the beauty of this land," Oram said on X.

He also inaugurated a water supply scheme in Demow in Sivsagar district during the day.

The Union minister visited the ‘Sivadol’ (Shiva temple) in Sivsagar town, and later paid floral tributes to prominent tribal leader Bhimbar Deori.

Pegu, the Assam Tribal Affairs Minister, in a post on X said Oram chaired a meeting with the district administration and other departmental officers in Sivsagar.

"The meeting reviewed various central government schemes implemented in the district as well as other overall works of the district," he said.

Pegu said Oram inspected the Tengapani to Disangmukh dyke, where a scheme of Rs 9 crore is under implementation.

"The raising and strengthening of the dyke in Sivasagar district along with erosion protection measures will ensure flood protection of several GP (gram panchayats)," he added. PTI SSG RBT