Union minister Jual Oram reassures people of Centre's commitment to empower NE

Kohima, Oct 14 (PTI) Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram on Monday reassured the people of the central government’s unwavering commitment to fostering development and empowerment in the Northeast region, including Nagaland.

Addressing the local tribal communities at an event in Zunheboto district, Oram said the primary objective of his visit to Nagaland was to ensure that government schemes are effectively reaching the people of the state at the grassroots level.

Oram listened to the concerns of the communities while holding a meeting at Akuhaito Aspirational Block and reassured them of the central government’s unwavering commitment to fostering development and empowerment in the region.

The minister also visited the Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) in Diphupar in Dimapur district, accompanied by the Nagaland Advisor for Tribal Affairs H. Tovihoto Ayemi, according to an official release.

Oram interacted with vendors and artisans at Adi Bazar, engaging with the local community to discuss challenges and explore ways to support their economic growth through government initiatives.

The union minister is on a three-day visit to Nagaland since Sunday.

Oram met Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio at his private residence in Sovima under Chumoukedima district on Sunday.

The meeting focused on key developmental projects, including the effective utilization of funds for EMRS and the National Scheduled Tribes Finance and Development Corporation, the release said.

Oram emphasized the importance of developing world-class EMRS and promoting an entrepreneurship ecosystem in the state.

The union minister will attend the inauguration of a new community hall at Indisen village in Dimapur on Tuesday.