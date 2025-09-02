Union Minister Kamlesh Paswan reviews development schemes in Gorakhpur, calls for speedy execution

Gorakhpur (UP), Sep 2 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Rural Development Kamlesh Paswan on Tuesday directed officials to expedite implementation of central welfare schemes, stressing that public representatives and government functionaries must work in tandem to ensure benefits reach every citizen.

Chairing the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting at the Annexe Auditorium, Paswan said people's expectations are directly tied to elected representatives, who should take up local concerns seriously and ensure timely solutions.

"Officials should expedite the implementation of central welfare schemes. The public representatives and government functionaries must work in tandem to ensure benefits reach every citizen," he said.

Reviewing the progress of schemes related to rural development, agriculture, panchayati raj, health, education, road transport, and women and child welfare, Paswan asked departments to keep people's representatives informed and accelerate execution.

He called for urgent completion of road repairs and ongoing construction works.

On the Swachh Bharat Mission, the minister flagged instances of open defecation in villages and instructed officials to conduct awareness drives.

He assessed the status of PM Awas Yojana (urban and rural), social security pensions, PM Kaushal Vikas Yojana, and agricultural initiatives, including PM Fasal Bima Yojana.

Officials also reported progress on property card digitisation under the Swamitva scheme and pond beautification under AMRUT 2.0.

Paswan emphasised rapid work under the Jal Jeevan Mission, proper restoration of roads, and proposals for mini-stadiums at the block level. District Magistrate Deepak Meena assured full compliance with the directives.