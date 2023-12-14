Union Minister Karandlaje seeks thorough probe into Parliament security breach

New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje on Thursday sought a thorough investigation into the security breach at Parliament and strict punishment against the offenders.

"Our request is that there should be a thorough investigation and offenders should be punished," Karandlaje told reporters.

Karandlaje, a BJP MP from Karnataka, is in charge of two ministries -- agriculture and food processing industries.

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack on Wednesday, two persons -- Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D -- jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow smoke from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by the MPs. PTI LUX RPA