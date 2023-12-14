Advertisment
#National

Union Minister Karandlaje seeks thorough probe into Parliament security breach

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
14 Dec 2023
New Update

New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje on Thursday sought a thorough investigation into the security breach at Parliament and strict punishment against the offenders.

Advertisment

"Our request is that there should be a thorough investigation and offenders should be punished," Karandlaje told reporters.

Karandlaje, a BJP MP from Karnataka, is in charge of two ministries -- agriculture and food processing industries.

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack on Wednesday, two persons -- Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D -- jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow smoke from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by the MPs. PTI LUX RPA

Advertisment
Subscribe