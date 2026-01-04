Union minister Karandlaje to review initiatives of MGIRI Wardha on Jan 5: Officials

Wardha, Jan 4 (PTI) Union minister Shobha Karandlaje will visit the Wardha-based Mahatma Gandhi Institute for Rural Industrialization on January 5 and review the initiatives taken by it to strengthen village industries through science and technology, officials said on Sunday.

MGIRI is a National Autonomous institution that works to strengthen the Gandhian concept of village industries through science and technology, and make them globally competitive.

Besides reviewing the initiatives, the minister will also visit MGIRI’s Khadi and Textile, Bio-processing, and Herbal divisions, among others, the institute said in a release. PTI COR CLS NR