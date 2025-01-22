Union minister Khadse urges people to go on pilgrimage of freedom struggle to Andaman

Port Blair, Jan 22 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Raksha Nikhil Khadse, on Wednesday asked people to visit Andaman and Nicobar Islands, asserting that the journey would be a pilgrimage of freedom struggle.

Besides the Cellular Jail which was witness to the torture meted out to the freedom fighters, this archipelago was liberated by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in 1943, said Khadse.

The minister arrived here during the day to undertake ‘Jai Hind Padyatra’ to commemorate the birth anniversary of Bose on Thursday.

More than 1,500 ‘MY Bharat’ youth volunteers and others will participate in the event, officials said.

MY Bharat is an initiative of the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports to empower Indian youth through social mobility, educational equity, and practical skills.

“I would like to urge the youth of India to read as much as they can about the lives of Netaji and Veer Savarkar and their role in the Independence movement. I would also like to urge all to visit Andaman,” she said adding that it would be a pilgrimage of freedom struggle.

The proposed Netaji memorial will turn this archipelago into a major tourist hub, as people will visit this Island not only for its beaches but also to bow their heads before Cellular Jail, the minister told PTI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 23, 2023, virtually unveiled the model of a proposed memorial dedicated to Netaji, to be set up in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

She said, “Andaman and Nicobar Islands are blessed because this is the place which was liberated by Netaji on December 30, 1943. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, this place is developing fast. In the coming years, Andaman will be one of the best tourist destinations in the world.” The Padyatra will cover a scenic route of approximately five km, starting from Flag Point and culminating at Netaji Stadium in Port Blair. The Padyatra will mark the fifth in a series of 24 events planned to commemorate 75 years of the Constitution and celebrate India’s vibrant cultural diversity, officials said.

As part of this year-long celebration, two such padyatras are being organised every month by MY Bharat volunteers across the country, fostering patriotism and a deeper connection to India’s rich heritage, they said. PTI SN NN