Union minister Khattar advises cautious use of AI

New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday suggested the "cautious" use of artificial intelligence, saying that while it can provide solutions, it also has the potential to cause harm.

Khattar was addressing the valedictory session of the two-day 'All India Speakers’ Conference' commemorating 100 Years of Veer Vithalbhai Patel as the first elected speaker of the Delhi Assembly.

"There are many benefits of adopting technology, but the main target is to provide trust regarding the governanc public. While technology provides many solutions, we must also be aware of not letting it turn into 'Bhasmasur' so that it turns harmful to us," Khattar said.

As technology is moving forward, there are risks also, cybercrime is a major challenge, he added.

The former chief minister of Haryana, Khattar, also gave examples of his tenure and the technical advancement he had initiated, such as the 'CM Window' system in governance through which the public could submit their complaints.

"In 2014, in my tenure as the chief minister, I used to see public gatherings outside my residence and secretariat holding papers. We came up with a solution where one can submit papers through this online window system, and it would be reviewed by concerned departments. Of the 13 lakh applications received, 11.5 lakh were disposed of," the union minister of housing Khattar added.

The session was also attended by Union Minister of Communication Jyotiraditya Scindia, who hailed the technology-driven steps taken by the Delhi Speaker Vijender Gupta at the historic Delhi Assembly complex.

Scindia appreciated the steps taken to make the Delhi assembly paperless and completely powered by solar energy.

"As PM Modi has said earlier, India is the mother of democracy. The foundation of a democratic India was laid here in this historic complex by first speaker Veer Vithalbhai Patel right here. Our ancestors made a lot of sacrifices. We have the responsibility to continue towards prosperity and development of the country," Scindia said.