Union Minister Khattar announces Rs 5,000 Diwali incentive for sanitation workers at Delhi landfills

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday announced that all workers engaged at Delhi's three landfill sites will receive a special incentive of Rs 5,000 each ahead of Diwali.

Speaking at the Bhalswa landfill, Khattar said he has taken personal responsibility for the cleanup of the site and urged the Delhi Government to actively collaborate with relevant organisations to accelerate the process.

In a post on X, the Union minister shared a post in Hindi, saying, "Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji has paved a new path of national service through the 'Swachh Bharat Mission'. Today, on the occasion of his birthday, numerous programs focused on cleanliness and service are being organised across the country." The post further read, "Today, during #SwachhataHiSeva2025, two important decisions have been taken for all workers operating at the three landfill sites in Delhi — whether they are MCD employees, sanitation workers, or drivers." The three landfill sites in Delhi include Bhalswa, Ghazipur and Okhla.

According to the post, each worker will receive a special incentive of Rs 5,000 ahead of Diwali, and arrangements will be made for free health check-ups.

The safety and respect of all these workers, who contribute with their dedication and hard work to the 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan', is our true service, it added.

Additionally, Khattar noted that there are approximately 1,470 legacy waste sites across the country, with Delhi alone accounting for three major ones.

"I have personally taken responsibility for cleaning the Bhalswa site and have requested the Delhi Government to take charge of each site by partnering with organisations to carry out systematic cleanup drives," he said.

He also stated that the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will play a key role in providing necessary land and logistical support for the cleanup efforts.

"The DDA will assist with land-related requirements and is ready to support the cleaning drive," he added.

The minister also said that 25 acres of land have already been cleared, including 5 acres of bamboo clusters and 20 acres being used in cleaning work.

He further explained that, while both legacy and fresh waste are currently being processed together, a decision has been made to process them separately in the future to improve efficiency. PTI NSM HIG