Union Minister Khattar blames Delhi govt's 'carelessness' for students' death at coaching centre

New Delhi: Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday blamed the Delhi government for its "carelessness" that led to the death of three IAS aspirants at a coaching institute in the national capital.

Three IAS aspirants -- Shreya Yadav from Uttar Pradesh, Tanya Soni from Telangana, and Navin Dalwin from Kerala -- died after the basement of a building housing Rau's IAS Study Circle coaching institute was flooded following rain on Saturday evening.

“I understand the agencies responsible for this carelessness is either the MCD or the Delhi government for this sheer carelessness,” the minister said.

Three civil services aspirants died on Saturday after the basement of the building, which was part of a coaching centre, was flooded following heavy rain in central Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar area.

The minister was replying to a short discussion on the incident.

Khattar said that 1,120 institutes were issued notices in 2023 but no action was taken after the notices were issued. He said that timely action could have prevented such incidents.

The minister said that a fire NOC (no objection certificate) was issued to the coaching centres in July, after which some complaints were made in this regard, but allegedly no inspection was carried out.

He said that the names of all the entities found responsible for the tragic incident should be added in the FIR.