Union Minister Khattar launches first train set for Namma Metro's Yellow Line

Bengaluru, Jan 6 (PTI) Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday launched the first domestically manufactured train set for Namma Metro's Yellow Line.

Addressing the gathering virtually, Khattar said Bengaluru, a global hub of IT and innovation, continues to address urban challenges with enhanced metro connectivity, benefiting millions.

"As we inaugurate Bengaluru Metro's new train set and surpass 1,000 kilometres of operational metro rail, we celebrate a significant milestone in India's urban mobility journey," he added.

Acknowledging the inadvertent delay of the Yellow Line of Namma Metro, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya said with the launch of the first train set at Titagarh Rail Systems, Kolkata, the project will soon be functional benefitting over 2.5 lakh passengers.

Surya assured that by February another train set will be rolled out of Titagarh and then one each in March and April, to expedite the Yellow Line project.

Titagarh Rail Systems is a comprehensive mobility solution provider with a strong presence in India and Italy.

"I am aware of the inadvertent delay to the project, which was supposed to have been completed in 2017, due to various reasons, including Covid. I am also aware of how important the Yellow Line is for Bengaluru because it connects the heart of the city," said Surya.

Now that one of the hurdles has been crossed, he promised that the Yellow Line in Bengaluru will be inaugurated as soon as possible.

According to the website of Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), a joint venture of the Government of India and the State Government of Karnataka, once operational, the Yellow Line of Namma Metro will significantly ease congestion in critical areas like Electronic City and Silk Board.

The line spans 18.8 km from RV Road to Bommasandra with 16 stations, connecting Bengaluru South's ITBT and industrial corridors. It Includes three interchange stations (Silk Board, RV Road and Jayadeva), enabling seamless transfers to the Pink, Green and Purple lines of the Metro.

Surya also urged all the stakeholders to prioritise the project and work towards the goal of 317 km of Metro in Bengaluru by 2031.

According to Umesh Chowdhary, Managing Director, Titagarh Rail Systems, the stainless steel train set incorporates advanced automation that enables it to operate in driverless mode.

"It marks a significant milestone as it was completely manufactured in India and is also the first stainless steel train set by us," he added. PTI JR KH