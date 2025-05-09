Union Minister Khattar meets Delhi CM, discusses power, land reform

New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday held a meeting with the Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and discussed urban development issues.

Following the meeting at Delhi Secretariat., he told reporters, "There were issues going on for the last 15-20 years due to the inefficiency of previous governments. Our CM Rekha Gupta is continuously discussing solutions with the cabinet about the issues that the people of Delhi have been facing." He said the two also discussed issues related to the power department.

"All of this is informal as of now, and we will come up with formal policies soon. We discussed issues related to land and soon Delhiites will get facilities and problems will be solved," he said.

The former Haryana chief minister stressed that there was positive discussions on topics such as affordable housing, modern urban transport systems, reforms in the power sector, and redevelopment of public spaces.

He said there was mutual agreement on resolving issues left by previous governments.

Gupta chimed in, "There is double-engine government. Issues related to land were discussed. There were discussions about land pooling policy, freehold properties, etc." An official statement quoted Gupta as saying that there was an in-depth discussion on urban housing, modern transportation systems, land-related matters, including conversion from leasehold to freehold, revision of conversion rates, JnNURM, land pooling policy, and the Delhi Land Reforms Act of 1954.

She described the meeting as a decisive beginning towards Delhi's development and declared, "Today marks the beginning of a new chapter in Delhi's progress."