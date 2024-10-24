Union Minister Khattar to visit Port Blair on Friday to review Centre's flagship projects

Port Blair, Oct 24 (PTI) Union Minister of Power Manohar Lal Khattar will arrive here on Friday to review various central government flagship projects, officials said.

Khattar, who also holds the Housing and Urban Affairs portfolio, will meet officials to understand the ground realities of the smart city project in Port Blair and issues related to power supply.

Recently, BJP MP Bishnu Pada Ray met Khattar to seek urgent assistance in addressing the acute power crisis in the archipelago.

"Uninterrupted power supply has become a major challenge in the island, which is a popular tourist destination. There was a proposal to lay undersea power cables connecting the islands to the national grid, but this will take time. Therefore, for an immediate resolution of the power supply issue, I have suggested to the Union Minister to consider a nuclear power generator in Andaman and Nicobar Islands," Ray said.

"We are hopeful that the Union Minister will resolve this long-pending issue of uninterrupted power supply in the islands," he added.

The Union Minister will also be briefed on the Rs 75,000-crore International Container Trans-shipment Terminal (ICTT) at Great Nicobar Island, along with the Sagarmala project and new airports, by senior administrative officials.

The Sagarmala and ICTT projects aim to promote port-led development in the country, taking into account India's extensive 7,517 km coastline. The initiative seeks to modernise various ports, augment waterways, and develop coastlines to contribute to India's growth.

Khattar had earlier served as Haryana CM from 2014 to March 2024.

He won the Karnal seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections defeating Congress candidate Divyanshu Budhiraja. PTI SN SN MNB