Union minister Khattar unveils Rs 57,000 crore drainage master plan for Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar unveiled the drainage master plan for Delhi on Friday.

Designed to meet the city's drainage requirements over the next 30 years, the master plan aims to address both present challenges and future demands in the face of rapid urban growth and recurring waterlogging problems.

"The central government will be helping the state government to implement the drainage master plan," said Union Minister Khattar.

The plan has divided the city into three basins — Najafgarh Basin, Barapullah Basin and Trans-Yamuna Basin — and hired consultants to redesign the drainage network, at an approximate cost of Rs 57,000 crore.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the Union government would be assisting with the funding of the plan.

"We started our governance with visits to nallahs and legacy waterlogging points. We have great teamwork; we do not work from air-conditioned rooms," Gupta said.

The chief minister alleged that previous governments did not find solutions to the city's sewer and drainage problems. "They were only interested in giving lollipops," she said.

There was no immediate response from the AAP.

"Since the beginning of our government, we have given examples that we are serious about solving waterlogging issues in the city. Minto Bridge underpass is one such example — we have resolved the problem there," said BJP leader Parvesh Verma.

He added that the drainage master plan is a "guarantee card" of no waterlogging in the city.

"Till now, Delhi saw unplanned development, which led to severe problems," he said.

"From now on, any drainage work done in Delhi will be based on the master plan," Verma added.

Hitting out at former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Verma alleged, "The previous government did not carry out any study. They were only busy making a Sheeshmahal and were interested in filling their own homes."