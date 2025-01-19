Union minister Khattar visits Maha Kumbh

Mahakumbh Nagar, Jan 19 (PTI) Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar reached Prayagraj on Sunday to participate in the Maha Kumbh.

He was welcomed at the airport by Uttar Pradesh Energy and Urban Development Minister AK Sharma.

According to the information department, Khattar proceeded directly to the Circuit House from the airport.

Later, he visited the Sangam Ghat in the Maha Kumbh area, where he sought blessings from Juna Akhada's Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avdheshanand Giri Maharaj.

Khattar also visited Kashini Ashram and received blessings and 'prasad' from Guru Sarananand Maharaj.

Sharma accompanied him during the visit.

Khattar also met former president Ram Nath Kovind.

He is expected to take a holy dip in the Ganga on Monday. PTI RAJ ABN SZM SZM