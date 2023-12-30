Union Minister Khuba advocates inclusive distribution of govt schemes

Thrissur (Kerala), Dec 30 (PTI) Union Minister Bhagwanth Khuba on Saturday urged concerted efforts to ensure the widespread reach of Central government schemes for the benefit of common people.

The Minister of State for Chemicals, Fertilizers, and Renewable Energy expressed these sentiments while inaugurating a programme in Pudukkad panchayat in the district.

The event was part of the Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, aimed at creating awareness about the Central government's development and welfare initiatives.

Highlighting the overarching goal of Narendra Modi to economically uplift farmers, youth, women, and the underprivileged, Khuba remarked on India's significant economic growth under the prime minister's leadership.

"Today, under the leadership of our prime minister, India has grown by leaps and bounds to become the fifth-largest economic power in the world. The Central government has launched several schemes to raise the income of farmers. Through the e-NAM platform, the facility to sell goods anywhere has been made available," the minister said.

He also pointed out the substantial achievements in providing sanitation facilities for the poor, with about 12 crore toilets constructed in the last decade.

Khuba emphasised the government's commitment to the welfare of the poor through initiatives like Jandhan Yojana, Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, and PM Ayushman Yojana.

The minister participated in the Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra held in Thrikkur Panchayat.

The event featured the setup for enrolling in various social security schemes of the Central Government, along with the distribution of free cooking gas connections under the Ujjwala Yojana scheme. PTI TGB TGB KH