Union Minister Kiren Rijiju says Kerala lacks ‘right government’ to take state to prosperity

Kochi, Feb 23 (PTI) Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday said Kerala lacks a government capable of taking the state to prosperity.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating the NDA office here as part of preparations for the upcoming Assembly election, the Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs said the state lacks a conducive government that can effectively implement the initiatives of the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre in Kerala.

“Kerala always lacks the right government that can drive the energy and take the state to the next level of prosperity,” Rijiju said.

He said he was excited to inaugurate the NDA office and termed it a good beginning for the BJP and its allies united in Kerala.

“It is a good beginning, and we are very hopeful that very soon, better and brighter days are coming for the people of Kerala,” he said.

Rijiju alleged that only a bare minimum of initiatives taken by the Narendra Modi government at the Centre are reaching Kerala because the state does not have a conducive government.

According to him, the people of Kerala have had enough of the alternate governments of the LDF and UDF for a long time.

“So it is not only me, it is an exciting time for the people of Kerala that we are truly getting the right alternative, the NDA, to take forward the vision of Prime Minister Modi and to fulfil the dreams and aspirations of the people here,” he said.

BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar and other NDA leaders in the state were also present at the inauguration of the office. PTI TBA TBA ROH