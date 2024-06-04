Union minister Kiren Rijiju wins by over 1 lakh votes

Itanagar, Jun 4 (PTI) Union minister and BJP candidate Kiren Rijiju won the Arunachal West Lok Sabha seat, defeating his nearest rival Nabam Tuki of the Congress by a margin of 1,00,738 votes, the Election Commission said.

The BJP nominee polled 2,05,417 votes while Tuki, a former chief minister, bagged 1,04,679 votes.

In 2019, the union minister had won the seat by a margin of 1,74,843 votes.

Rijiju, the Earth Sciences Minister in the Narendra Modi cabinet has been representing the Arunachal Pradesh West seat since 2004, except for one term. He lost to Congress’ Takam Sanjay in 2009.

Altogether eight candidates contested the seat, elections for which were held in the first phase on April 19, along with assembly polls in the northeastern state. PTI UPL NN