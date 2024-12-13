Union Minister Kishan Reddy condemns arrest of Allu Arjun

Hyderabad, Dec 13 (PTI) Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy on Friday condemned the arrest of top Telugu actor Allu Arjun and alleged that the arrest intends to target an individual.

Advertisment

He also criticised saying that the arrest of Allu Arjun is irresponsible and unwarranted.

"The intent behind this arrest seems motivated as the organizers of the show claim to have informed the concerned authorities in advance. Moreover, the onus and responsibility of law & order lies with the police authorities and the arrest clearly intends to target an individual," Kishan Reddy, also president of BJP in Telangana, said on social media platform X.

The arrest also reminds the "targeting and witch-hunting of cine artists" in the state, he charged and termed it "high-handedness" of the administration. Meanwhile, the Telangana High Court granted him a four-week interim bail. PTI SJR SJR SSK ADB