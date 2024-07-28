Union Minister Kishan Reddy condoles Hyderabad student's death in Delhi coaching centre

Hyderabad: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday expressed his condolences on the death of a civil services aspirant from Secunderabad here due to flooding in the basement of a coaching centre in Delhi.

The Union Coal and Mines Minister, who represents Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency, in a post on 'X' said he spoke to Tania Soni's father Vijay Kumar and extended his support and prayers to the family.

"Saddened by the tragic demise of Ms. Tania Soni, a resident of Secunderabad who lost her life in the flooding at an IAS coaching center in Rajinder Nagar, New Delhi. Personally spoke to her father, Shri Vijay Kumar, and expressed my deepest condolences," Reddy said.

Saddened by the tragic demise of Ms. Tania Soni, a resident of Secunderabad who lost her life in the flooding at an IAS coaching center in Rajender Nagar, New Delhi.



Personally spoke to her father, Shri Vijay Kumar, and expressed my deepest condolences. My office in Delhi is in… — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) July 28, 2024

The Union Minister further said his office in Delhi is in contact with the police and other officials to ensure all necessary formalities are completed swiftly.

"In this time of immense sorrow, I extend my support and prayers to her family. Om Shanti," Reddy, who is also Telangana state president, said.

Three civil services aspirants died on Saturday after the basement of a building, which was part of a coaching centre, was flooded following heavy rain in central Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar area.

Delhi Police on Sunday arrested the owner and coordinator of the coaching centre, officials said.