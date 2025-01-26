Union Minister Kishan Reddy congratulates actor Balakrishna over Padma Bhushan

Hyderabad, Jan 26 (PTI) Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy met veteran Telugu actor Balakrishna on Sunday to congratulate him on being selected for the Padma Bhushan award.

Balakrishna expressed his gratitude to Kishan Reddy and requested him to work towards securing the 'Bharat Ratna' for his legendary father, N T Rama Rao.

Speaking to reporters, Kishan Reddy praised Balakrishna for his remarkable 50-year career in film and his contributions as the chairman of the Indo-American Cancer Hospital here.

The hospital was started by late N T Rama Rao in memory of his wife Basavatarakam, who passed away due to cancer.

Balakrishna, who is a third-time MLA from TDP in Andhra Pradesh, thanked producers, directors and other colleagues in the film industry, and also the people of Hindupur constituency for their love and support. PTI SJR SJR ROH