Union Minister Kishan Reddy finds fault with cong govt over Allu Arjun arrest

Hyderabad, Dec 25 (PTI) Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Thursday alleged that Revanth Reddy-led Congress government in Telangana is targeting Telugu film industry.

He found fault with the arrest of actor Allu Arjun over the death of a woman in a stampede at a theatre screening 'Pushpa-2'.

It is the responsibility of the state government and police to control the fans of actors when they participate in public events, Kishan Reddy, who is also president of BJP in Telangana, told PTI videos here.

Holding the police and state government responsible for the death of the woman, he charged that cases have been filed against Allu Arjun to hide the government’s failure.

Kishan Reddy alleged the Congress government of targeting the film industry and condemned it.

Observing that Telugu industry shifted its base from Chennai to Hyderabad (in the 1980s) after a lot of effort, Kishan Reddy said the Telugu film industry brought good name to the country at the international level.

He said the state government should take responsibility to do justice to the family of the deceased woman. PTI SJR SJR ADB