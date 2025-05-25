Union Minister Kishan Reddy hails India’s rise as world’s fourth-largest economy

Hyderabad, May 25 (PTI) Hailing India’s rise as the world’s fourth-largest economy, Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday said the country, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is on track to soon become the third-largest economy.

According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), India will be the fastest-growing major economy over the next two years, with growth rates of 6.2 per cent in 2025 and 6.3 per cent in 2026—far ahead of the global averages of 2.8 per cent and 3.0 per cent, respectively, he said.

“India is not just growing but leading the global growth story,” he said in a post on 'X'.

“Driven by transformative policies and reforms, and the visionary leadership of PM @narendramodi ji, our nation is rising fast, on track to become the third-largest economy soon,” the BJP president in Telangana said.

India has surpassed Japan to become the world’s fourth-largest economy, NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam said, adding that the overall geopolitical and economic environment is favourable for India. PTI SJR SSK SJR SSK