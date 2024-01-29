Union Minister Kishan Reddy inaugurates Sound and Light Show at OU in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Jan 29 (PTI) Union Tourism and Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy on Monday evening inaugurated a state-of-the-art Light and Sound System at the Arts College in Osmania University (OU) here.

Advertisment

The project was developed under the "Scheme for Assistance to Central Agencies" by the Ministry of Tourism, the OU said in a release.

"Funded by the @tourismgoi, the Light and Sound show and Dynamic Lighting, will capture the journey of Osmania University and showcase the lives of our unsung heroes, using dynamic facade lighting, laser effects, and immersive 3D visuals," Kishan Reddy said on X (formerly Twitter).

This will help promote 'Heritage Tourism', especially among the youth, he said.

Advertisment

Kishan Reddy said Osmania University has played an "unparalleled role" in empowering generations of youth of the region with education and erudition.

Osmania University Vice-Chancellor D Ravinder and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

The Union Minister also inaugurated a synthetic athletic track in the Osmania University campus.

Furthering the vision of PM Narendra Modi, the new facility, set up under the 'Khelo India' initiative, will enhance the university's sports infrastructure and also help the students and youth to grow and excel in sports in a big way, he said. PTI SJR SJR SS