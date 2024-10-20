Union Minister Kishan Reddy inspects newly developed Cherlapalli railway station in T’gana

Hyderabad, Oct 20 (PTI) Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday inspected the newly developed satellite terminal station at Cherlapalli near here.

The Union Coal and Mines Minister said the Cherlapalli Satellite terminal has been developed at a cost of Rs 430 crores, and will have the capacity to handle 25 pairs of trains. Ten new lines have been added with a total of 19 line capacity.

Kishan Reddy noted that 98 per cent of the works at Cherlapalli station have been completed and the remaining work is expected to be completed shortly.

The Cherlapalli station has been provided with modern amenities and facilities such as executive lounge, waiting halls, Sleeping pods, cafeterias, restaurants, ticket booking counters, lifts, escalators, Foot over Bridges, EV charging points etc., a release from South Central Railway (SCR).

Kishan Reddy said that the government has undertaken development of various Railway projects in Telangana state on a mission mode including new lines, doubling, tripling, quadrupling, electrification etc.

He said that 40 Railway stations in Telangana state are being redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat station scheme. The indigenously developed 'KAVACH' protection system is also being installed across Railway network in Telangana state and will enhance the safety of train operations.

The Union Minister listed various environmental friendly initiatives taken up during the development of the station such as translocation of 500 trees, setting up of rain harvesting pits, sewage treatment plant, Solar panels, LED lights and compensatory afforestation of 5,500 trees etc.

The Cherlapalli station will be highly beneficial to the people in the twin cities (of Hyderabad and Secunderabad) and will ease the congestion at Secunderabad, Hyderabad and Kacheguda stations.

BJP MP Eatala Rajender and SCR General Manager Arun Kumar Jain spoke and other senior Railway officials were present, the release added. PTI VVK VVK ROH