Union Minister Kishan Reddy launches 10th round of commercial coal mine auction

Hyderabad, Jun 21 ( PTI) Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy on Friday launched the 10th round of commercial coal mine auctions here.

The 10th round of auction includes 67 coal mines.

The move will enhance domestic coal production and ensure energy security for the nation, according to an official statement from the Ministry of Coal.

Speaking on the occasion, Kishan Reddy favoured reducing coal imports and increasing coal production.

He said 107 coal mines have been successfully auctioned in the previous nine rounds of auction.

An official release earlier said 60 coal blocks would be part of the 10th round of auction.