Union Minister Kishan Reddy lays foundation for ICSI Hyderabad building

Hyderabad, Apr 20 (PTI) Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday laid the foundation stone for the new building of the Hyderabad chapter of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI).

In a post on 'X', Reddy said the upcoming facility would significantly boost professional education and capacity-building in corporate governance.

"My address emphasised that the role of professionals like Company Secretaries, Chartered Accountants, and Lawyers is not limited to safeguarding integrity and managing corporate actions—it extends further, as they play a crucial role in India’s development journey," the Union Minister of Coal & Mines said in the post.

He added, "I recalled Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji’s words during the ICSI Golden Jubilee Celebrations in 2017, where he rightly pointed out that Company Secretaries shape the corporate culture of our nation and build trust in Indian businesses." Telangana BJP president further urged the fraternity of Company Secretaries to actively participate in the nation’s march towards 'Viksit Bharat'.

He also praised ICSI’s contribution to nation-building and called upon the institute to double its efforts to produce 1.5 lakh Company Secretaries by 2035, up from the current 75,000, according to a release.

The new facility will be a five-storey, 11,086 sq ft state-of-the-art centre, built on a 500 sq yard plot, and is expected to be completed in 15 months, the release added.

It will feature a multi-purpose hall, conference rooms, counselling centres, classrooms, a moot court, and a modern library, serving as a hub for professional development and student training.

Speaking on the occasion, ICSI National President CS Dhananjay Shukla highlighted the institute’s focus on capacity-building in ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance).

"Company Secretaries are increasingly responsible for advising Boards on ESG compliance, coordinating CSR audits, and ensuring regulatory transparency," he said, according to the release.

The Hyderabad Chapter, established in 1974, is one of the most vibrant among ICSI's 74 chapters, with over 2,000 members and 6,000 students. In its 51-year journey, the chapter has produced more than 5,000 Company Secretaries and trained over 15,000 students, the release noted.