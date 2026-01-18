Union Minister Kishan Reddy leads ''Sundays On Cycle'' in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Jan 18 (PTI) Union Minister G Kishan Reddy joined the Hyderabad edition of 'Sundays On Cycle' here and highlighted that initiatives like 'Fit India' movement are crucial to preserving and strengthening the potential of the country's vast human capital.

After delivering an address, the Union minister for coal and mines cycled through the streets of Hyderabad in a show of support for Fit India, alongside badminton coach Pullela Gopichand, officials from the Sports Authority of India, sportspersons, and fitness enthusiasts.

Kishan Reddy highlighted the importance of integrating fitness into daily life, noting how initiatives like 'Sundays On Cycle' reflect Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of promoting a healthier and more active society, an official release said.

"A Healthy India is PM Modi’s ultimate goal, and through the Fit India Mission, we are working to reverse the health issues caused by modern lifestyles. Today, changes in our diet, lack of physical activity, and environmental factors are leading to rising obesity and mental stress. To combat this, the prime minister has even called on citizens to reduce cooking oil consumption," he said.

He emphasised that only when citizens are healthy can meaningful contributions to the well-being of families, communities, and the nation be made.

Chairman of the Sports Authority of Telangana, Shiva Sena Reddy, Arjuna Award-winning shooter Esha Singh and Paralympic bronze medallist Deepthi Jeevanji attended the 57th edition of Fit India 'Sundays on Cycle' in the city, organised by the Union Sports Ministry in association with Sports Authority of India.

Over 1,000 citizens took part in the event, which featured a mass cycling rally of approximately six kilometres, starting and concluding at Gachibowli Stadium, along with fitness demonstrations such as yoga, warm-up exercises, and community engagement activities. PTI VVK GDK VVK VVK ADB