Union Minister Kishan Reddy meets Fiji's Deputy PM in Hyderabad, discuss tourism prospects

Hyderabad, Jan 17 (PTI) Union Tourism and Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday met Fiji's Deputy Prime Minister Viliame Gavoka here and discussed ways to boost bilateral ties between the two countries, including in the realm of tourism.

In a post on X, Kishan Reddy said, "Glad to have met His Excellency, Honourable Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation, Mr. @ViliameGavoka, from the Government of the Republic of Fiji, today in Hyderabad." "We discussed ways to further strengthen our bilateral ties and promote potential areas, including tourism, in our respective countries," he said.

The visiting dignitary is in Hyderabad to attend 'Wings India 2024', a major aviation event to be held here for four days from January 18. PTI SJR SJR ROH