Union Minister Kishan Reddy meets woman who jumped off train to escape rape bid, assures help

Hyderabad, Mar 29 (PTI) Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Saturday met a 23-year-old woman, who sustained injuries after jumping out of a moving train to escape from a man who allegedly attempted to rape her earlier this week, and assured help to her.

He spoke to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw about the incident, a BJP release said.

Reddy, president of BJP in Telangana, obtained details of the case from railway police officials, it said.

The woman suffered injuries after jumping out of the train, the Government Railway Police (GRP) said on Monday.

She was travelling alone in the ladies' coach of an MMTS (Multi-Modal Transport System) train from Secunderabad railway station to Medchal when the attack took place on March 22.

The woman's wing of the BJP had shifted the woman from a state-run hospital to a private hospital for better treatment.