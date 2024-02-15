Union Minister Kishan Reddy, MP CM Mohan Yadav lay foundation stone for Rly station in T'gana

Hyderabad, Feb 15 (PTI) Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday laid the foundation stone for Komuravelli (Halt) railway station in Siddipet district of Telangana.

Komuravelli village is home to the famous Komuravelli Mallikarjuna Swamy temple.

Every year, thousands of pilgrims visit the temple town for the darshan of the presiding deity.

Considering the importance of this temple town, the Ministry of Railways has approved opening a Halt station at Komuravelli, according to a South Central Railway release.

The new halt station will provide first-time train connectivity, fulfilling the aspirations of the people in the region, it said.

The station falls on the Manoharabad-Kothapalli new railway line. Recently, a part of this project, Manoharabad-Siddipet, was dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the release said.

Earlier, Kishan Reddy, Mohan Yadav and BJP MP K Laxman offered prayers at the Mallikarjuna Swamy temple. PTI SJR VVK SJR SS