Union Minister Kishan Reddy slams Telangana CM''s protest on Adani issue

Hyderabad, Dec 18 (PTI) Slamming Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for holding a protest on Adani issue in front of the Raj Bhavan here, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday said the CM should state why he had accepted Rs 100 crore donation from Gautam Adani for the proposed skills university in Hyderabad.

Advertisment

In a post on social media platform X, he said the CM's protest is "strange".

Kishan Reddy, also president of BJP in Telangana, said "people are laughing at Revanth Reddy" for making allegations against PM Narendra Modi and holding a dharna as he did not take steps over Congress party's promises and the "corruption" of previous BRS regime during the last one year.

He demanded Revanth Reddy and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to inform people based on what evidence and proof should JPC be appointed on the Adani issue.

Advertisment

Alleging that the country's reputation was "hurt" following the indictment of Gautam Adani in a US court, the Chief Minister on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to protect the industrialist.

Revanth Reddy had earlier announced that the state government would not accept the Rs 100 crore donation from Adani. PTI SJR SJR ADB