Hyderabad, Jan 17 (PTI) Union Minister and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy on Friday hit out at Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy over his remarks linking the BJP and the RSS with the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), saying the saffron party does need certificate from the CM and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
Kishan Reddy said the BJP and the RSS work for the country and for the people.
"There is no need to take Revanth Reddy's statements seriously. What he says, why he says and under what context he says, there is no need to take it seriously. There is no need for us to give an answer to what the CM says," Kishan Reddy told PTI Videos here, when asked about Revanth Reddy's reported statements in New Delhi that BRS, RSS and BJP are one and the same.
The Union Minister said neither the RSS nor the BJP needed certificates from Revanth Reddy.
He further said that the BJP does not need certificates from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as the people of the country know what BJP and RSS are for, adding "they have already blessed them".
The BJP works to enhance the country's glory, to serve the poor people and to make 'Viksit Bharat'," Kishan Reddy said. PTI VVK GDK VVK KH
Union Minister Kishan Reddy slams T'gana CM for comments on linking BRS with BJP, RSS
