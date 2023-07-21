Union Minister Kishan Reddy takes over as Telangana BJP chief

Hyderabad, Jul 21 (PTI) Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy on Friday formally took charge as Telangana BJP President here, party sources said.

He replaced Karimnagar Lok Sabha MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Before taking over charge at the party's office, Reddy offered prayers at Sri Bhagyalakshmi temple adjacent to Charminar.

Along with other senior leaders, he garlanded the statues of Dr BR Ambedkar and others.

Earlier this month, seeking to put an end to internal wrangling and protracted media speculation on the developments in the BJP, the party's central leadership appointed Kishan Reddy as the state party chief in place of Sanjay Kumar. PTI GDK SS