Hyderabad, Feb 15 (PTI) Hitting out at Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy over his remarks that Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not belong to the backward classes by birth, Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy on Saturday called the comments "irresponsible".
Speaking to reporters in Nalgonda, he said Modi's community was included in the BC list when the Congress was in power in Gujarat.
Pointing out that certain castes were recognised as backward classes after 1970 in undivided Andhra Pradesh, he wondered whether Revanth Reddy would also claim that "all those communities are not backward classes".
"How can he (Revanth Reddy) speak so irresponsibly? If you make a statement, it should be based on facts," said Kishan Reddy, who is also the president of the BJP in Telangana.
Asserting that the BJP has taken several measures for the welfare of backward classes, he said the BC Commission was granted constitutional status after Modi became Prime Minister, not during previous Congress regimes.
Speaking at a Congress event on Friday, Revanth Reddy claimed that Modi does not belong to the backward classes by birth and accused him of being "anti-BC in mentality." The Chief Minister also alleged that Modi's caste was classified as a "forward caste" before he became Gujarat Chief Minister. PTI SJR SSK SJR SSK ROH
Union Minister Kishan Reddy terms Revanth Reddy's comments on PM Modi's caste 'irresponsible'
