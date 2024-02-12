Union Minister Kishan Reddy thanks PM Modi for release of eight Navy veterans

Hyderabad, Feb 12 (PTI) Union Tourism and Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy on Monday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ensuring the release of eight Navy veterans who were facing a death row in Qatar.

Qatar released eight jailed former Indian Navy personnel nearly three-and-a-half months after they were handed down death sentences in a case of suspected espionage.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said seven of them returned to India in the early hours of Monday.

"The former Indian Navy personnel who were arrested in Qatar have been released following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention. I want to thank PM Modi. One among the eight released Navy veterans belongs to Visakhapatnam," Kishan Reddy said here.

With Lok Sabha elections nearing, Reddy who is also the Telangana BJP president, said that the BJP State Election Committee held its meeting here today.

The committee will shortlist the names of candidates (for the Lok Sabha polls) and send it to the Central Parliamentary Board, he added.

Though the BJP had won only four out of the17 Lok Sabha seats in 2019 from Telangana, Reddy expressed confidence that the saffron party would bag "double digit" number of seats in the state in this year's Parliament elections.

Gearing up for the Lok Sabha polls, the BJP in Telangana on Sunday decided to undertake 'five yatras', mostly roadshows, across the state from February 20 to March 1. PTI VVK SJR VVK SDP KH