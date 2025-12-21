Union Minister Kishan Reddy writes to Sonia Gandhi, urges implementation of poll promises in T’gana

Hyderabad, Dec 21 (PTI) Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday urged senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi to clarify the party’s position on the promises made to farmers and others in Telangana.

In an open letter addressed to Sonia Gandhi, the Union Coal Minister recalled that during the Telangana Assembly election campaign in 2023, she unveiled the Congress party’s election manifesto titled “Abhayahastam,” but also personally assured the people of the state that the six guarantees would be implemented immediately upon the Congress party coming to power.

"The Congress party subsequently won the election and has now completed two full years in office. During this period, have you (Sonia Gandhi) ever reviewed or enquired about the status of the manifesto that you, along with Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and the Congress party, promised to the people of Telangana? Did you even raise this issue when the Chief Minister met you recently?" he asked in the letter.

Referring to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy presenting Sonia Gandhi the “Telangana Rising – 2047 Vision Document” recently, Kishan Reddy said reports suggest that she appreciated the performance of the government over its two years in office and commended the CM’s vision for the state’s development.

The congratulations conveyed to Revanth Reddy on completion of two years in power give the impression that either Sonia Gandhi is unaware of the ground reality regarding the implementation of the guarantees, and that no serious attempt has been made to assess whether the promises made to the people have been fulfilled at all, the senior BJP leader said.

Instead of honouring the commitments given during the elections, the Telangana government appears to be misleading the people, he alleged.

"Under the guise of development, it has attempted to introduce a new narrative through a vision document, while the earlier guarantees remain unaddressed. Shockingly, the party leadership seems content to congratulate itself rather than demand accountability," he said.

Kishan Reddy sought to know if the Congress party is "abandoning" the guarantees made during the elections.

"Have the “420 promises” of the election manifesto been thrown into the Musi River, or quietly buried within the walls of Gandhi Bhavan? The people of Telangana deserve a clear and honest answer," he said.

Two years after assuming office, before floating new visions, fantasies, and promises, the Congress government must first demonstrate its integrity by fulfilling the commitments already made, he demanded.

Otherwise, the “Abhayahastam” (hand of assurance) once extended to the people will inevitably transform into a “Bhasmasura Hasta” (hand of destruction), fuelled by public anger, and will sweep the government out of power, he claimed in the letter, adding this “betrayal” of public trust will not go unanswered.

If the Congress government continues to fail in delivering on its promises, the people of Telangana will respond decisively in the future by withdrawing their support and delivering a fitting lesson, Kishan Reddy added.