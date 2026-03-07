Union Minister Kishsan Reddy, T'gana BJP chief slams TMC govt over 'insult' to President in WB

Hyderabad, Mar 7 (PTI) Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy and Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao on Saturday slammed the TMC government in West Bengal over the alleged "insult" to President Droupadi Murmu in West Bengal.

Kishan Reddy said he was deeply disturbed by what happened during Murmu's visit to West Bengal.

"The President of India, a proud tribal daughter, was insulted in West Bengal. No CM, no ministers present, and a venue deliberately chosen where Santal people couldn't even reach. This is a blatant violation of protocol and an insult to the highest office of our nation," he said in a post on X.

Stressing that the TMC government's conduct is shameful and indefensible, he said an unconditional apology is owed to the President, the Santal community and every Indian.

Ramchander Rao said he stands with fellow citizens across the country in expressing sorrow and concern over what transpired in West Bengal.

The words of anguish expressed by President Murmu reflect the sentiments of millions of Indians, he said.

"Despite the TMC govt having prior knowledge of the Hon’ble President’s visit to West Bengal, the manner in which the situation was handled reveals a troubling disregard for established protocol and constitutional decorum," Rao said.

A fierce political slugfest erupted in poll-bound West Bengal on Saturday, after President Droupadi Murmu flagged the lack of development among tribals in the state, drawing an angry retort from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the TMC of insulting the President. PTI SJR SJR ADB