Union Minister Kulaste wins Mandla Lok Sabha seat by more than 1 lakh votes

Bhopal, Jun 4 (PTI) Union Minister and BJP candidate Faggan Singh Kulaste on Tuesday defeated Congress's Omkar Singh Markam by a margin of 1,03,846 votes from the Mandla (ST) seat in Madhya Pradesh.

Markam is a sitting Congress MLA from the Dindori (ST) assembly seat.

Kulaste polled 7,51,375 votes, while Markam bagged 6,47,529 votes, an official said.

It may be recalled that Kulaste had unsuccessfully contested the 2023 assembly polls from the Niwas assembly seat and lost to Dr Ashok Warkade.

Kulaste won from the Mandla seat for the seventh time since 1996. He lost in 2009. PTI MAS ADU ARU