Union Minister Kumaraswamy booked after police officer probing mining case alleges threat

Bengaluru, Nov 5 (PTI) A case has been registered against Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy based on a complaint by a senior police officer who alleged that the JD(S) leader had threatened him in connection with a mining case probe against him.

Kumaraswamy termed the FIR as "ridiculous and malicious." The Inspector General of Police M Chandra Sekhar charged the Union Steel and Heavy Industries Minister Kumaraswamy with threatened him -- a government servant -- to prevent him from discharging his duties.

The complainant noted that he was heading the Special Investigation Team probing a mining case in which Kumaraswamy is an accused.

The probe against Kumaraswamy pertains to allegations that he illegally approved a 550-acre mining lease to Sri Sai Venkateswara Minerals (SSVM) in Ballari district in violation of law, during his tenure as Karnataka Chief Minister from 2006 to 2008.

“The SIT, after preparing the investigation report and having found substantial evidence and material to prosecute the accused (Kumaraswamy), had written to H.E. Governor of Karnataka seeking sanction for prosecution against the accused Sh. H.D. Kumaraswamy on 21/11/2023,” Sekhar said in his complaint lodged at Sanjay Nagar police station.

The Minister accused the Congress government in Karnataka of targeting him.

“I have read the FIR and the complaint’s content. It is completely ridiculous and clearly malicious. The complainant has stated that I allegedly made accusations against him in a press conference and has asked for action. Did I provide false information about him? He can review my press conference video if he wants,” Kumaraswamy was quoted as saying in a statement issued by his office.

Kumaraswamy has been charged with threatening a government servant to prevent him from discharging his duties.

The Minister said he will respond to the FIR legally.

He alleged in the November 13 Assembly by-election in Channapatna, in which his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy is the NDA candidate, the Congress government is targeting him "out of sheer animosity." “When they (Congress) realised their deceit in Channapatna was becoming apparent, they resorted to new tactics. We have faith in Baba Saheb Ambedkar's Constitution and the law, and trust in the people of Channapatna. Even if a hundred such FIRs are filed, we will not lose courage,” Kumaraswamy said.

The FIR also named Nikhil and JD(S) legislative party leader Suresh Babu for submitting a complaint to the Chief Secretary against Chandra Sekhar. PTI GMS RS RS