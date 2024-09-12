Union Minister Kumaraswamy condemns attack on religions procession in Mandya

Bengaluru, Sep 12 (PTI) Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H D Kumaraswamy has strongly condemned the attack on a Ganesh idol procession in Mandya district and said it's a proof of 'failure' of law and order in the state.

He also warned that bad days are not far for the Congress party if it does not stop 'appeasement politics' The JDS leader's reaction came a day after violent clashes between two groups during a Ganesh idol procession in Nagamangala town of Mandya on Wednesday.

Taking to social media platform 'X', the Lok Sabha MP who represents Mandya district said he strongly condemns the incident that occurred during the procession in Nagamangala.

"It is the proof of 'failure of law and order' in the town that the miscreants of a community deliberately raised a ruckus by targeting the devotees who were walking peacefully in the procession of God Ganapati, throwing stones and slippers on public and policemen, exploding petrol bombs and brandishing swords," he alleged.

"When the thugs of that community oppress those who were protesting peacefully asking for protection in front of police station, it makes us doubt where we are. The failure of local police is also evident here," the JD(S) leader alleged.

Tagging @INCKarnataka, Kumarswamy further alleged that this despicable incident took place in Nagamangala as a result of 'overindulgence and appeasement' of a particular community by the party and state government for political gain. Such wooing and 'appeasement politics' should stop otherwise bad days are not far for the Congress party.

He urged the state government to immediately take action to restore peace in the town.

According to police, an argument broke out between two groups when the idol procession by devotees from Badarikoppalu village reached a place of worship and some miscreants threw stones.

Following the clashes between two groups, a few shops were vandalised and vehicles were set on fire.

The situation is now under control and additional police forces have also been deployed in the violence-hit town, police said.

Prohibitory orders have also been clamped in the area till September 14 as a precautionary measure, police said, adding 46 people have been arrested in connection with the incident. PTI AMP ROH