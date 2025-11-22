Union Minister Kumaraswamy predicts ‘explosive’ political developments in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Nov 22 (PTI) Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Saturday predicted an "imminent and explosive political developments" in Karnataka, saying that will be a period of "turbulence" for the state's ruling establishment.

His remarks came amid a "power tussle" in the ruling Congress between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar.

Speaking at the JD(S) Silver Jubilee celebrations in Bengaluru, Kumaraswamy attacked the Congress government, accusing it of "financial mismanagement, corruption under guarantees, and political deceit." "A situation has arisen in the state where it is impossible to say who will take what decisions in politics. Unexpected and explosive developments will occur in the state’s politics," he said.

Kumaraswamy suggested that the Congress government was in "internal turmoil", warning that rapid, unpredictable political events could lead to a "political revolution" in Karnataka within months.

He urged party workers to stay connected to the people and address public grievances.

Criticising the State government over rising prices and taxes, he said citizens were tired of bad governance and appealed for a mandate to prove JD(S)’ capability.

"If I am unable to provide a government that pleases the people, then in this lifetime I will not show my face again," he asserted.

On finances, Kumaraswamy claimed Karnataka’s debt had crossed Rs 7.5 lakh crore, alleging that Siddaramaiah alone had added Rs 5–5.5 lakh crore.

"Why did he take so much debt? For what purpose? He must answer the people," he said.

He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had entrusted him with key responsibilities, citing the revival of the Visakhapatnam steel plant and plans to rejuvenate the Visvesvaraya Steel Plant in Bhadravati as part of repaying the people's trust.