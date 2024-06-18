Union Minister Kurian urges public awareness against synthetic milk use

Kottayam (Kerala), Jun 18 (PTI) Synthetic milk is widely used in many parts of India and people need to be educated against it, according to Union Minister George Kurian here on Tuesday.

The Minister of State for Minority Affairs, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, said this while inaugurating a function held at Kumarakam Krishi Vigyan Kendra in connection with the distribution of the 17th instalment of the Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi.

There is no production of synthetic milk in Kerala, but in other states, the use of artificial milk in dairy products like paneer is widespread, the minister is quoted as saying in a state PRD release here.

The Union Minister said officials have been instructed to create awareness against synthetic milk use.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed the 17th instalment of the Kisan Samman Nidhi in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

Kottayam was selected as one of the 50 districts in the country for farmers to participate in the discussion with the Prime Minister.

The live streaming of the ceremony was held at the auditorium of Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Agricultural University, Kumarakam.