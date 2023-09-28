Union minister L Murugan to represent India at Tashkent International Film Festival

New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) Union minister L Murugan will lead an Indian delegation to the Tashkent International Film Festival in Uzbekistan this year. Murugan, the Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, will visit Tashkent from September 29 to October 1, an official statement said on Thursday.

The participation in this film festival is aimed to build cinematic partnerships, have exchange of programmes, nurture filmmaking and act as a bridge between the cultures, the statement said. Known as the 'Pearl of The Silk Road', the Tashkent International Film Festival was started in 1968, and Indian movie "Amrapali" was screened in the opening edition of the festival.

Indian cinema made a name for itself on the world map back in its early days when the films of Raj Kapoor received love from across the world, especially in Uzbekistan and the Central Asia region. "Indian cinema continues to have a charm to date as our cultural way of storytelling and art forms transcend into our storytelling and are appreciated not only in India but the world, such as the song 'Natu Natu' from the film RRR by Shri Rajamouli that recently bagged the Golden Globe award for best song winning the heart of cinema lovers across the world," the statement said.

Relations between Uzbekistan and India have their roots deeper in the history. In recent years, there has been significant intensification in bilateral ties under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it added.