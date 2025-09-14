Union minister L Murugan visits flood-hit areas in Punjab's Rupnagar

Rupnagar (Punjab), Sep 13 (PTI) Union minister L Murugan on Saturday visited flood-hit areas here and conducted an in-depth review of the ground situation.

He visited several villages, including Shahpur Bela, Hariwal, Bhanu Pali, Bela Dhyani and Nangal, and directly interacted with farmers, locals and administrative officials.

Witnessing the impact of the floods on agriculture, transportation, drainage and daily life, he walked through waterlogged areas, travelled in a tractor and a boat, and heard the grievances of the affected families.

Murugran, the minister of state for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs, also inspected damaged crops, including maize and paddy, in fields.

Farmers told the minister that the standing water in their fields was severely affecting cultivation. They also told him that irrigation channels are blocked and key roads have been washed away, disrupting the supply of essentials.

They said without timely relief efforts, the next crop cycle could also be at risk.

Murugan assured the farmers of help.

"The Union government stands with you. We will coordinate with the local administration to take necessary steps to ensure that relief efforts face no hurdles. We will extend every possible assistance to help you return to normal life as soon as possible," he said.

People said a bridge should be constructed to connect villages to main roads so that transportation is not hampered during disasters in the future.

They pointed out that the broken roads were not only obstructing agricultural activities but also affecting medical aid, essential supplies and day-to-day services.

Murugan assured them that the government would initiate necessary processes and take steps to address these issues.

He emphasised that infrastructure development and long-term solutions would be prioritised to prevent such difficulties in the future.

Murugan lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of Rs 1,600 crore financial assistance for Punjab as a commendable step.

He said high-level teams, under the guidance of the PM, are actively assessing the flood situation.

The central government stands firmly with the affected farmers during this challenging time and is fully committed to their welfare, Murugan said.

In the evening, the minister held a detailed review meeting with the district administration of Rupnagar.

Discussions were held on the status of relief operations, availability of resources, medical aid, distribution of relief material and transportation arrangements.

Meanwhile, Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains urged the Union government to provide immediate and substantial support to the state.

In a video message, Bains welcomed Murugan to Punjab and sought a permanent solution to the state's recurring flood problem by channelising the Sarsa and Swan rivers.

He also sought the Union minister's proactive support in securing the necessary approvals and funding from the Centre for this vital infrastructure.

Bains urged Punjab's BJP leaders to ensure that the Union minister witnesses the true scale of destruction firsthand.

"I appeal to them to take Dr. Murugan not just to the main sites, but to villages Khera Kalmot, Bellas, and other severely affected areas, where the poor have lost their meagre belongings. Let him see the reality beyond the formal briefings," Bains said. PTI CHS DIV DIV